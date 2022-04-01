Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony

U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Thomas G. Smith. United States Army retired, was laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Members of the Joint Base Fort Sam Houston Caisson Platoon rendered their respects during the Interment Ceremony. Family and friends were in attendance. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)
|01.04.2022
|01.07.2022 12:20
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
