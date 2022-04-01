U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Thomas G. Smith. United States Army retired, was laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Brig. Gen. Clinton K. Murray. Commanding General, Brooke Army Medical Center. Renders his courtesies to the flag that draped the casket. The ceremonial folding and presentation of the flag is a moving tribute of lasting importance to Brig. Gen. Smith’s family. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 12:21 Photo ID: 7005176 VIRIN: 040122-F-IT981-0023 Resolution: 7541x5027 Size: 4.08 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony [Image 32 of 32], by Cesar Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.