Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony [Image 24 of 32]

    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Cesar Rodriguez 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Thomas G. Smith. United States Army retired, was laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Brigadier General Clinton K. Murray. Commanding General, Brooke Army Medical Center. Presents the flag to Brig. Gen. Smith’s wife Dixie Dianne, at the interment ceremony. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 12:21
    Photo ID: 7005178
    VIRIN: 040122-F-IT981-0025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony [Image 32 of 32], by Cesar Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Intenment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Internment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Internment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony
    Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BG Thomas Gene Smith Interment Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brig. Gen.
    Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
    Jan 4
    Interment Ceremoony
    Thomas G.. Smith

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT