Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Interment Ceremony

U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Thomas G. Smith. United States Army retired, was laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Brigadier General Clinton K. Murray. Commanding General, Brooke Army Medical Center. Presents the flag to Brig. Gen. Smith’s wife Dixie Dianne, at the interment ceremony. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)

