U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Thomas G. Smith. United States Army retired, was laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Chaplain CPT Jonas Winbolt 106 Signal Brigade. Provides religious support during the interment ceremony as he addresses the Smith family members. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2020 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 12:21 Photo ID: 7005180 VIRIN: 040122-F-IT981-0027 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.16 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen Thomas G. Smith Internment Ceremony [Image 32 of 32], by Cesar Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.