Wings Over The Rockies Unveils Space Force Exhibit for Space Force Birthday

U.S. Space Force Spc. 2 Jordan Hutchins, left, cuts the USSF birthday cake with Col. Marcus Jackson, the Buckley Garrison commander, at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. Hutchins cut the cake to uphold the tradition of having the youngest service member on the installation do the honors for the service's birthday. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

