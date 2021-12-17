U.S. Space Force Spc. 2 Jordan Hutchins, left, cuts the USSF birthday cake with Col. Marcus Jackson, the Buckley Garrison commander, at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. Hutchins cut the cake to uphold the tradition of having the youngest service member on the installation do the honors for the service's birthday. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7005089
|VIRIN:
|211217-X-FW870-1180
|Resolution:
|6756x4509
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over The Rockies Unveils Space Force Exhibit for Space Force Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
