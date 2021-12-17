U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Devall, the Buckley Garrison command chief, left, and U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, the Buckley Garrison commander, right, look at the new USSF exhibit at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. Members from Buckley Garrison teamed up with the museum to create an exhibit celebrating the history of Buckley Garrison and the Space Force as a whole. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7005087
|VIRIN:
|211217-X-FW870-1079
|Resolution:
|5041x2836
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over The Rockies Unveils Space Force Exhibit for Space Force Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
