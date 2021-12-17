Wings Over The Rockies Unveils Space Force Exhibit for Space Force Birthday

U.S. Space Force Col. Marcus Jackson, the Buckley Garrison commander, delivers a speech at the USSF birthday and exhibit unveiling event at the Wings over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. Members from Buckley Space Force Base held a joint event for the USSFs second birthday along with the unveiling of the newest exhibit at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

