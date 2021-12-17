The Buckley Garrison command team, along with retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Barry, current president and CEO of the Wings over the Rockies Air and Space Museum cut the ribbon at the new U.S. Space Force exhibit in Denver, Colorado, Dec., 17, 2021. The exhibit celebrates the innovations and history of the Space Force as its own service branch. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7005088
|VIRIN:
|211217-X-FW870-1160
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over The Rockies Unveils Space Force Exhibit for Space Force Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
