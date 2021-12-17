Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Barry, the president and CEO of the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, delivers a speech at the Space Force exhibit unveiling in Denver, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. An exhibit for the Space Force and its contributions to air and space history was added to represent it as its own service branch. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 10:34 Photo ID: 7005084 VIRIN: 211217-X-FW870-1118 Resolution: 5805x3874 Size: 4.4 MB Location: DENVER, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings Over The Rockies Unveils Space Force Exhibit for Space Force Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.