Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Barry, the president and CEO of the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, delivers a speech at the Space Force exhibit unveiling in Denver, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2021. An exhibit for the Space Force and its contributions to air and space history was added to represent it as its own service branch. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7005084
|VIRIN:
|211217-X-FW870-1118
|Resolution:
|5805x3874
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings Over The Rockies Unveils Space Force Exhibit for Space Force Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT