A cake celebrating the U.S. Space Force's second birthday rests in front of the new USSF exhibit at the Wings over the Rockies Museum on Dec. 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Members from Buckley Space Force Base, along with many distinguished guests, held a joint event to recognize the USSF's birthday along with the unveiling of the newest exhibit at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 10:34 Photo ID: 7005085 VIRIN: 211217-X-FW870-1198 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.72 MB Location: DENVER, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings Over The Rockies Unveils Space Force Exhibit for Space Force Birthday [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.