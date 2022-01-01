50th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refuels a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during a refueling mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 1, 2022. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

Date Taken: 01.01.2022
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA