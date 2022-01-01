A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron prepares to refuel a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during a refueling mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 1, 2022. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 06:41
|Photo ID:
|7004031
|VIRIN:
|220101-F-VS255-0540
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, 50th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
