50th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristie Ciampa-Mangers, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, takes off from the runway for a refueling mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 1, 2022. The U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

