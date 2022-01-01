A U.S. Air Force fuels operator assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron engages the fuel system to begin fueling a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during a hot pit refuel at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 1, 2022. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

This work, 50th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Christopher Ruano