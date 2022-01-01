Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons [Image 12 of 25]

    50th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 1, 2022. The U.S. Air Force routinely flies a variety of aircraft and units throughout the Middle East, and these dynamic deployments represent the U.S. commitment to their partners and enhances regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 06:41
    Photo ID: 7004029
    VIRIN: 220101-F-VS255-0510
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    F-16
    USCENTCOM
    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    50th EAS

