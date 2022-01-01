Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons [Image 9 of 25]

    50th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron prepares to refuel a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during a refueling mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 1, 2022. The KC-135 delivers U.S. Air Forces Central a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 06:41
    Photo ID: 7004024
    VIRIN: 220101-F-VS255-0364
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th EARS refuels Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons [Image 25 of 25], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    USCENTCOM
    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    50th EAS

