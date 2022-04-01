USS Milwaukee and HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Flight Ops

220104-N-HD110-1294

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 4, 2022) -- Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Michael Gambrell (right) acts as a safety officer as Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Howard Bronson, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, directs pilots in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter to take off from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 4, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

