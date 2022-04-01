220104-N-HD110-1134
CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 4, 2022) -- Sailors simulate putting out a fire on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) during a firefighting drill, Jan. 4, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 15:57
|Photo ID:
|7002107
|VIRIN:
|220104-N-HD110-1134
|Resolution:
|6279x3753
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Milwaukee Sailors Simulate Putting Out a Fire on the Flight Deck [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT