USS Milwaukee Sailors Simulate Putting Out a Fire on the Flight Deck

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 4, 2022) -- Culinary Specialist Seaman Dion Brown and Logistics Specialist Seaman Steven Hartman step in unison to simulate putting out a fire on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) during a firefighting drill, Jan. 4, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

