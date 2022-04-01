Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milwaukee Sailors Simulate Putting Out a Fire on the Flight Deck [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Milwaukee Sailors Simulate Putting Out a Fire on the Flight Deck

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220104-N-HD110-1159
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 4, 2022) -- Culinary Specialist Seaman Dion Brown and Logistics Specialist Seaman Steven Hartman step in unison to simulate putting out a fire on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) during a firefighting drill, Jan. 4, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 15:57
    Photo ID: 7002109
    VIRIN: 220104-N-HD110-1159
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milwaukee Sailors Simulate Putting Out a Fire on the Flight Deck [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Milwaukee Sailors Simulate Putting Out a Fire on the Flight Deck
    USS Milwaukee Sailors Simulate Putting Out a Fire on the Flight Deck
    USS Milwaukee Sailors Simulate Putting Out a Fire on the Flight Deck
    USS Milwaukee Sailors Simulate Putting Out a Fire on the Flight Deck
    USS Milwaukee Sailor Communicates with the Helicopter Control Tower
    HSC 22 Sailor Signals to Pilots in an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter
    HSC 22 Sailor Directs Pilots in an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter
    USS Milwaukee and HSC 22 Sailors Participate in Flight Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight operations
    HSC-22
    firefighting drill
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT