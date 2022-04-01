220104-N-HD110-1189

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 4, 2022) -- Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class James Dowdee communicates with the helicopter control tower during a firefighting drill on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 4, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 15:57 VIRIN: 220104-N-HD110-1189 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milwaukee Sailor Communicates with the Helicopter Control Tower [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.