    USS Milwaukee Sailor Communicates with the Helicopter Control Tower [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Milwaukee Sailor Communicates with the Helicopter Control Tower

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220104-N-HD110-1189
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 4, 2022) -- Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class James Dowdee communicates with the helicopter control tower during a firefighting drill on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 4, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 15:57
    Photo ID: 7002110
    VIRIN: 220104-N-HD110-1189
    Resolution: 4342x3395
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    flight operations
    HSC-22
    firefighting drill
    USS Milwaukee
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

