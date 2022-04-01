HSC 22 Sailor Signals to Pilots in an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter

220104-N-HD110-1227

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 4, 2022) -- Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Howard Bronson, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, signals to the pilots in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter as Sailors unchain the helicopter from the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 4, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

