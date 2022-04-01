220104-N-XN177-1147 (Jan. 4, 2022) SAN DIEGO Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Liaz Khan, from New York changes filters on the ship’s water purifiers in main engine room two aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 4. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7001907
|VIRIN:
|220104-N-XN177-1147
|Resolution:
|2561x1707
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220104-N-XN177-1147 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT