    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220104-N-XN177-1047 (Jan. 4, 2022) SAN DIEGO Airman Joshua Bauza, from Lancaster Pa. prepares to secure netting to the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 4. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 11:11
    Photo ID: 7001898
    VIRIN: 220104-N-XN177-1047
    Resolution: 2641x1761
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220104-N-XN177-1047 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

