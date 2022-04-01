220104-N-XN177-1115 (Jan. 4, 2022) SAN DIEGO Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Koby Derrico, from Surprise, Ariz. prepares to change filters on the ship’s water purifiers in main engine room two aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 4. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

Date Taken: 01.04.2022