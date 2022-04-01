220104-N-XN177-1043 (Jan. 4, 2022) SAN DIEGO Sailors secure netting to the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 4. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7001897
|VIRIN:
|220104-N-XN177-1043
|Resolution:
|2298x1532
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220104-N-XN177-1043 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT