220104-N-XN177-1086 (Jan. 4, 2022) SAN DIEGO Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Nicholas Servatka, from White Bear Lake, Minn. adds lubrication oil to an aircraft tow tractor in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 4. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

