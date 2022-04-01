Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220104-N-XN177-1094 [Image 7 of 12]

    220104-N-XN177-1094

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220104-N-XN177-1094 (Jan. 4, 2022) SAN DIEGO Machinist’s Mate Fireman Rigoberto Ibarra, from Las Vegas moves a container through the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 4. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 11:11
    Photo ID: 7001902
    VIRIN: 220104-N-XN177-1094
    Resolution: 1989x1326
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220104-N-XN177-1094 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220104-N-XN177-1027
    220104-N-XN177-1043
    220104-N-XN177-1047
    220104-N-XN177-1058
    220104-N-XN177-1081
    220104-N-XN177-1086
    220104-N-XN177-1094
    220104-N-XN177-1105
    220104-N-XN177-1113
    220104-N-XN177-1115
    220104-N-XN177-1136
    220104-N-XN177-1147

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT