USS Milwaukee Sailor Heaves Line During Sea and Anchor Detail

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Jan. 3, 2022) -- Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Max Fletcher throws a heaving line off the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) during a sea and anchor detail as the ship shifts piers to refuel, Jan. 3, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

