Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milwaukee Sailors Fake Out Lines on the Flight Deck [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Milwaukee Sailors Fake Out Lines on the Flight Deck

    CUBA

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Baker 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220103-N-HD110-1007
    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Jan. 3, 2022) -- Chief Information Systems Technician Joel Castillo and Operations Specialist 1st Class Jose Rodriguez fake out lines on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) during a sea and anchor detail as the ship shift piers to refuel, Jan. 3, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:22
    Photo ID: 7001506
    VIRIN: 220103-N-HD110-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milwaukee Sailors Fake Out Lines on the Flight Deck [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Milwaukee Sailors Fake Out Lines on the Flight Deck
    USS Milwaukee Sailor Heaves Line on the Flight Deck
    USS Milwaukee Sailor Heaves Line During Sea and Anchor Detail
    USS Milwaukee Sailors Heave Line on the Flight Deck
    USS Milwaukee Sailor Inspects a Fuel Sample
    USS Milwaukee Sailors Heave Line on the Flight Deck as the Ship Departs
    USS Milwaukee Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    USS Milwaukee Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    line handling
    Cuba
    USS Milwaukee
    JIATF-South
    LCS 5
    USNAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT