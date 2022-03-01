220103-N-HD110-1335

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Jan. 3, 2022) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Jan. 3, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 Location: CU This work, USS Milwaukee Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS