USS Milwaukee Sailor Inspects a Fuel Sample

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Jan. 3, 2022) -- Engineman 1st Class Storm Mozingo inspects a fuel sample aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Jan. 3, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

Date Taken: 01.03.2022
Location: CU