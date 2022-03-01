USS Milwaukee Sailors Heave Line on the Flight Deck as the Ship Departs

220103-N-HD110-1311

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Jan. 3, 2022) -- Sailors heave line on the flight deck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) as the ship departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Jan. 3, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

