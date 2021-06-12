U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Murray, left, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, removes the probes of a Taser X26P from Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado, right, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs journeyman, at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, Nov. 22, 2021. The Taser X26P uses a replaceable cartridge containing compressed nitrogen to deploy two small probes that are attached to the X26P energy weapon cartridge by insulated conductive wires with a maximum length of 15 feet. The two probes deliver Neuromuscular Incapacitation which occurs when an energy weapon is able to cause involuntary stimulation of both the sensory nerves and the motor nerves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 05:55 Photo ID: 7000971 VIRIN: 211206-F-GK375-1267 Resolution: 3613x3496 Size: 1012.33 KB Location: VOGELWEH AIR STATION, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.