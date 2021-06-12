Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight [Image 4 of 10]

    569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight

    VOGELWEH AIR STATION, RP, GERMANY

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Murray, left, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, removes the probes of a Taser X26P from Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado, right, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs journeyman, at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, Nov. 22, 2021. The Taser X26P uses a replaceable cartridge containing compressed nitrogen to deploy two small probes that are attached to the X26P energy weapon cartridge by insulated conductive wires with a maximum length of 15 feet. The two probes deliver Neuromuscular Incapacitation which occurs when an energy weapon is able to cause involuntary stimulation of both the sensory nerves and the motor nerves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 05:55
    Photo ID: 7000971
    VIRIN: 211206-F-GK375-1267
    Resolution: 3613x3496
    Size: 1012.33 KB
    Location: VOGELWEH AIR STATION, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight

    Airmen
    resilience
    Ramstein Air Base
    Training
    RAB
    Police Squadron

