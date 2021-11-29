569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight

U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler Benner, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transporter, experiences the pain response from a drive-stun on a Taser X26P at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, Nov. 29, 2021. In the event that an officer misses when firing the weapon, they are able to use the weapon as a direct-contact stun, called the drive-stun, which is designed for pain compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

