U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Murray, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, utilizes the drive-stun feature on a Taser X26P at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, Nov. 29, 2021. In the event that an officer misses when shooting the weapon, they are able to use the weapon as a direct-contact stun, called the drive-stun, which is designed for pain compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)
569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight
