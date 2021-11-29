U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Murray, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, utilizes the drive-stun feature on a Taser X26P at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, Nov. 29, 2021. In the event that an officer misses when shooting the weapon, they are able to use the weapon as a direct-contact stun, called the drive-stun, which is designed for pain compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 05:55 Photo ID: 7000969 VIRIN: 211129-F-GK375-1338 Resolution: 4552x2971 Size: 405.02 KB Location: VOGELWEH AIR STATION, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.