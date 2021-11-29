Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight [Image 2 of 10]

    569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight

    VOGELWEH AIR STATION, GERMANY

    11.29.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Murray, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron unit training instructor, utilizes the drive-stun feature on a Taser X26P at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, Nov. 29, 2021. In the event that an officer misses when shooting the weapon, they are able to use the weapon as a direct-contact stun, called the drive-stun, which is designed for pain compliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2021
    Location: VOGELWEH AIR STATION, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    resilience
    Ramstein Air Base
    Training
    RAB
    Police Squadron

