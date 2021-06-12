Airmen assigned to the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron, undergo Red Man training at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, Dec. 6, 2021. Red Man training serves to prepare Airmen for a real-life physical altercation with a violent individual and build their confidence so that they respond to such a situation appropriately. Red Man training provides 569th USFPS Airmen with a controlled environment to train on how to react to a physical altercation with a violent individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)
569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight
