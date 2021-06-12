Airmen assigned to the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron, undergo Red Man training at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, Dec. 6, 2021. Red Man training serves to prepare Airmen for a real-life physical altercation with a violent individual and build their confidence so that they respond to such a situation appropriately. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 05:55 Photo ID: 7000973 VIRIN: 211206-F-GK375-1307 Resolution: 5147x3507 Size: 756.41 KB Location: VOGELWEH AIR STATION, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.