    569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight [Image 7 of 10]

    569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight

    VOGELWEH AIR STATION, RP, GERMANY

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ivanna Jenkins, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron patrolman, completes the Taser X26P User Certification Test at Vogelweh Air Station, Germany, Dec. 6, 2021. The test ensures that the user of the Taser X26P understands how to use the weapon safely and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 05:55
    Location: VOGELWEH AIR STATION, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 569th USFPS Airmen train like they fight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    resilience
    Ramstein Air Base
    Training
    RAB
    Police Squadron

