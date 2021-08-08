U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Benjamin Canales, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, rolls a cord as Spc. William Miller, assigned to B Btry, TF Iron Valor, waits to turn the launcher system forward during a Redleg Tempest II demonstration in Jordan on August 8, 2021. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photo was edited to remove the bumper numbers from both HIMARS.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 03:25 Photo ID: 7000914 VIRIN: 210808-A-CZ403-1110 Resolution: 4981x3011 Size: 1.47 MB Location: JO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Redleg Tempest II [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.