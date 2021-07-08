U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Ernesto Baerga, assigned to Forward Support Company, Task Force Iron Valor, fixes the taillight of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in preparation for Redleg Tempest II in Jordan on August 7, 2021. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photo was edited to remove the bumper numbers from both HIMARS.

