U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Kenneth Ray, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, gives a hand signal to raise a pod to load onto a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a Redleg Tempest II demonstration in Jordan on August 8, 2021. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

