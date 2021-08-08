U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, conduct preventative maintenance checks and services before a demonstration for Redleg Tempest II in Jordan on August 8, 2021. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 03:25
|Photo ID:
|7000912
|VIRIN:
|210808-A-CZ403-1044
|Resolution:
|6720x3463
|Size:
|9 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Redleg Tempest II [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
