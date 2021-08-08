Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redleg Tempest II [Image 3 of 7]

    Redleg Tempest II

    JORDAN

    08.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, work on the launch system of their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for Redleg Tempest II in Jordan on August 8, 2021. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Sgt. Kyle Burks) Photo was edited to remove the bumper numbers from both HIMARS.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 03:25
    Photo ID: 7000911
    VIRIN: 210808-A-CZ403-1060
    Resolution: 5703x4042
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redleg Tempest II [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

