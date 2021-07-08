U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Kavin Johnson, assigned to Bravo Battery, Task Force Iron Valor, works on the air compression system of his High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for Redleg Tempest II in Jordan on August 7, 2021. Redleg Tempest II is a joint training exercise between U.S. forces and the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 03:25
|Photo ID:
|7000910
|VIRIN:
|210807-A-CZ403-1021
|Resolution:
|5083x4150
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Redleg Tempest II [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
