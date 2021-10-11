U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tyrone Jones, 347th Operation Support Squadron intelligence officer, secures a tent at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 10, 2021. The tent allows for OSS and communication Airmen to move expeditiously and increase intelligence capabilities and survivability in Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 14:12
|Photo ID:
|6998966
|VIRIN:
|211110-F-HU126-1218
|Resolution:
|5346x3564
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
