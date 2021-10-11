Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command [Image 6 of 6]

    Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tyrone Jones, 347th Operation Support Squadron intelligence officer, secures a tent at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 10, 2021. The tent allows for OSS and communication Airmen to move expeditiously and increase intelligence capabilities and survivability in Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 14:12
    Photo ID: 6998966
    VIRIN: 211110-F-HU126-1218
    Resolution: 5346x3564
    Size: 7.24 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Intel
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    MosaicTiger22

