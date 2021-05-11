Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Maintenance [Image 2 of 6]

    A-10 Maintenance

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Nathan Libby, a 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer, inspects an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 5, 2021. Maintenance checks are performed routinely to ensure aircraft are operational and ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 14:13
    Photo ID: 6998961
    VIRIN: 211105-F-HU126-1010
    Resolution: 5023x3349
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Maintenance
    Maintainers
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing

