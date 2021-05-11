A-10 Maintenance

U.S. Air Force Airman Nathan Libby, a 23rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer, inspects an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 5, 2021. Maintenance checks are performed routinely to ensure aircraft are operational and ready to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

Date Taken: 11.05.2021