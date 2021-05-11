Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Pilot Final Flight [Image 1 of 6]

    A-10 Pilot Final Flight

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Clausen, A-10 command pilot, returns from his final flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 5, 2021. Clausen is retiring after over 20 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    VIRIN: 211105-F-HU126-1006
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Pilot Final Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

