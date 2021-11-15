Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command [Image 3 of 6]

    Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen hold a team meeting as an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter departs from Moody Air Force, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2021, as part of Mosaic Tiger 22-1. Mosaic Tiger 22-1 was a multi-wing exercise designed to test the command and control capabilities of a Lead Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 14:13
    Photo ID: 6998962
    VIRIN: 211115-F-HU126-1580
    Resolution: 3995x2663
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Pilot Final Flight
    A-10 Maintenance
    Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command
    A-10 Pilot: Final Flight
    Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command and Control
    Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    HH-60W
    Agile Combat Employment
    Mosaic Tiger22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT