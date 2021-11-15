U.S. Air Force Airmen hold a team meeting as an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter departs from Moody Air Force, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2021, as part of Mosaic Tiger 22-1. Mosaic Tiger 22-1 was a multi-wing exercise designed to test the command and control capabilities of a Lead Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 14:13
|Photo ID:
|6998962
|VIRIN:
|211115-F-HU126-1580
|Resolution:
|3995x2663
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT