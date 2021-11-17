Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command and Control

A U.S. Air Force Airman unloads his gear during Mosaic Tiger 22-1 at Moody Air Force, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2021. Mosaic Tiger 22-1 is a command and control exercise designed to test and hone the Lead-Wing concept, generating airpower to austere and dispersed locations while combating degraded communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
