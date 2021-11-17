Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command and Control [Image 5 of 6]

    Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command and Control

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman unloads his gear during Mosaic Tiger 22-1 at Moody Air Force, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2021. Mosaic Tiger 22-1 is a command and control exercise designed to test and hone the Lead-Wing concept, generating airpower to austere and dispersed locations while combating degraded communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 14:12
    Photo ID: 6998964
    VIRIN: 211117-F-HU126-1143
    Resolution: 5185x3457
    Size: 9.81 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command and Control [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Command and Control
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing
    MosaicTiger22

