Mosaic Tiger 22-1: Command and Control

A U.S. Air Force Airman unloads his gear during Mosaic Tiger 22-1 at Moody Air Force, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2021. Mosaic Tiger 22-1 is a command and control exercise designed to test and hone the Lead-Wing concept, generating airpower to austere and dispersed locations while combating degraded communications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

Date Taken: 11.17.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US