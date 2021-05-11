U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Clausen, A-10 command pilot, celebrates his final flight with his family at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 5, 2021. These final flights, also known as fini flights, are a tradition for pilots who are retiring or moving to another base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 14:13
|Photo ID:
|6998963
|VIRIN:
|211105-F-HU126-1020
|Resolution:
|5332x3555
|Size:
|10.17 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Pilot: Final Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
