    A-10 Pilot: Final Flight [Image 4 of 6]

    A-10 Pilot: Final Flight

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Clausen, A-10 command pilot, celebrates his final flight with his family at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 5, 2021. These final flights, also known as fini flights, are a tradition for pilots who are retiring or moving to another base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 14:13
    Photo ID: 6998963
    VIRIN: 211105-F-HU126-1020
    Resolution: 5332x3555
    Size: 10.17 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Pilot: Final Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Final Flight
    Flying Tigers
    Fini Flight
    23rd Wing

