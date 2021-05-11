U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Clausen, A-10 command pilot, celebrates his final flight with his family at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 5, 2021. These final flights, also known as fini flights, are a tradition for pilots who are retiring or moving to another base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 14:13 Photo ID: 6998963 VIRIN: 211105-F-HU126-1020 Resolution: 5332x3555 Size: 10.17 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Pilot: Final Flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.